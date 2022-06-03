Advertisement

CLK Students celebrate LSSI projects with community

Their projects include cleaning beaches and pulling up invasive species of weeds
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Sixth-grade students from Washington Middle School gathered with family and community members Friday at the Calumet Township Waterworks Park to celebrate their continued work in the Lake Superior Stewardship Initiative.

“Over the last several years, our program has been working at beautifying this park and taking care of it,” said Washington High School 6th Grade Teacher Amy Machiela.

The LSSI program focuses on the maintenance and responsibility of Lake Superior as well as the surrounding natural environments.

Each year, the 6th-grade students participate in various environmental projects.

“Just a few weeks ago, we came out to the school forest here, which is across from Calumet Waterworks,” continued Machiela. “We talked about habitat typing, which is what trees to cut down to make room for more growth.”

The celebration allows the students to show the community what they do like pulling invasive weeds and cleaning the beach.

“We’re just teaching the community about what we’ve done this year in the school forest, on the beach, and in this park,” said 6th-grade student Carter Salita.

Originally, this program was for seventh-grade students at the school, but that changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven’t had any bus rides or field trips or celebrations or anything like that,” added Machiela. “Even this community day hasn’t happened for the last couple of years.”

Members plan to submit combined data from this year’s and previous years’ projects.

“What we’re hoping to do here is to pass along to the school board and to the township the information that we’ve collected so that they can make choices on what to do with the forest in the future,” said Teacher Consultant and Former Washington Middle School Teacher Darrell Hendrickson.

For more information on the program, click here.

