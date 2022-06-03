Brookridge Heights hosts barbeque lunch

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights hosted a barbeque lunch for the seniors of Ishpeming Friday.

Guests were treated to brisket, potato salad, cornbread, beans, and even apple crisp at the Ishpeming Senior Center. This is part of Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back campaign, for which Brookridge is doing 2022 acts of goodness throughout this year.

Brookridge Heights says the event was an opportunity to spread joy in Ishpeming.

“It’s so important for us to really get out in the community to share goodness because doing good things just feels right. We’re in the business of helping others, especially seniors, so even being able to help with a nice simple meal and giving a surprise is just good,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Brookridge Heights Director of Sales and Marketing.

The next stop on Brookridge’s Grateful Give Back program is at the Marquette Senior Center in August.

