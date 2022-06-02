Advertisement

UPHS - Marquette nurses reach tentative agreement for new contract

UP Health System - Marquette.
UP Health System - Marquette.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tentative agreement has been reached for registered nurses at UP Health System - Marquette, the Michigan Nurses Association said Thursday morning.

The tentative agreement is not final until approved by the membership. The previous contract expired June 1.

UPHS - Marquette members will vote on the agreement on June 9 and 10. The contract will be retroactive to June 1 if approved. No further details or statements will be released at this time, the MNA said.

“Our first priority has always been taking care of our patients and our community,” said Stephanie DePetro, RN, President of the MGH RN Staff Council and Vice President of the MNA Board of Directors, in a statement. “We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that focuses on attracting and retaining the nurses our community needs so we can provide the best care possible. We want to thank the community for their support; it has meant the world to us. UPHS - Marquette nurses also stand in solidarity with our ancillary staff and technologists, who are bargaining their first contract with LifePoint.”

This story will be updated with a response from UPHS - Marquette administration.

The MNA held an informational rally last fall to draw attention to its concerns about the U.P.’s largest hospital. When the nurses’ contract expired in Oct. 2017, they went on strike for 48 hours.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
City of Marquette beaches closed Wednesday afternoon
Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

A joint meeting of Houghton officials took place this Wednesday to discuss ongoing projects and...
Houghton officials hold joint meeting to discuss ongoing projects
Float applications open for Marquette’s 4th of July parade
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Mackinac Policy Conference
DNR’s Salmon in the Classroom program shows children the life cycle of fish
Marquette students get lesson in conservation