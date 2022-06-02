Showers pop up later in the day

Seasonal temperatures are in store for us today. A front will move in out of the northwest by tonight. Ahead of it widely scattered showers and thundershowers develop by midday afternoon through the evening. Then, unseasonably cool air follows. This weekend remains unsettled with times of light rain with another disturbance moving through.

Today: Becoming cloudy with widely scattered showers ad isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to 70° inland, 50s to 60s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 50s north, upper 50s to low 60s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy with late day widely scattered light rain showers

>Highs: Mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, seasonal with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Lingering showers early on

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Around 60°

