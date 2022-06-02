Advertisement

First Thursdays features Dragon

Three Dragon originals
Three Dragon originals(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 2, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - First Thursdays returned Thursday, and among the artists featured is Patrick Dragon.

Dragon has been making art for over 30 years. He specializes in clay and ceramic. He toured the country selling his art at shows and was even featured in the White House Collection of American Crafts.

Dragon says his new ceramic tile line draws inspiration from Lake Superior.

“Living on Lake Superior, that horizon line and the sky and the water is the inspiration for these pieces. It’s everchanging,” said Dragon.

First Thursdays is a tour of local art galleries throughout the city of Marquette. It will continue once a month until October.

