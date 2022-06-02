Norway students tour hydro dam

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer break nears, middle school students in Norway are seeing lessons from the classroom applied to real life. From high-powered turbines to views across the Sturgeon River, Norway Middle School students took their learning outside today.

Four-thousand cubic feet of water flow through the Norway Hydro Dam every second. One cubic foot is about the size of a basketball.

The dam has been in operation for over 100 years and still flows smoothly.

“Automation has made these dams way more efficient. We can monitor peak flows, low flows, we can supply power to the city at optimal times when it needs to be,” said Brian Doran, City of Norway utility foreman.

Norway seventh-graders toured the dam and learned about the dangers of electrical wires in our daily lives. Doran wants to introduce students to new possibilities.

“[I want them to see] the new opportunities out there. Lots of people don’t even realize that the City of Norway has its own hydro dam, or that is even a career,” Doran said. “People go into this; people design and maintain dams.”

This year, students learned about volume and electricity. Doran said he uses those skills to calculate water levels to prevent flooding.

“People look at this building and they don’t know what it is, but it is also a dangerous building. There is electricity in here, much like power lines and what we went over in the cabin,” Doran explained. “We want these young people to stay safe and know that it is out there.”

The dam has four full-time and one part-time staff member. 100 years ago, staff had to live on-site to control the dam.

Now Doran can control it from his phone. He hopes students now see the hydro dam from a different point of view.

