NMU Vinyl Record Club preparing for first pop-up record show of the summer

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 4-day vinyl record show at the Ore Dock Brewery will feature thousands of new and used records, CDs, posters and t-shirts.

Jon Teichman, one of the organizers of the event, says this will be the first pop-up show of the summer. It is from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 11:00 p.m. at the Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette. Live Music will also fill the air.

For more information click here.

