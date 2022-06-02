NMU Vinyl Record Club preparing for first pop-up record show of the summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 4-day vinyl record show at the Ore Dock Brewery will feature thousands of new and used records, CDs, posters and t-shirts.
Jon Teichman, one of the organizers of the event, says this will be the first pop-up show of the summer. It is from Thursday to Sunday from noon to 11:00 p.m. at the Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette. Live Music will also fill the air.
