Advertisement

Miners Castle parking lot and surrounding area will be closed June 8 - 9

Miners Castle - File Photo
Miners Castle - File Photo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A project to replace the septic system at Miners Castle will cause the Miners Castle parking lot and surrounding area to be closed from June 8 to June 9. Heavy equipment and cranes will be working to install the septic tank and sewer main.

Work on the system will continue during the next two months, and may cause additional short-term closures or impact parking. The Miners Castle septic system failed in 2018. The park has been using holding tanks and frequent pumping to keep the restrooms open during the past three summers. This project will replace and enlarge the septic system, allowing it to better meet the needs of our growing visitation.

Pictured Rocks cliffs are viewable from Miners Beach. The one-mile uphill trail from Miners Beach to Miners Castle will remain open. Drinking water and restrooms are not available at the Miners Castle overlook.

For current trail, road, and travel information, visitors should consult the park website at www.nps.gov/piro.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCarty's Cove beach Marquette.
City of Marquette beaches closed Wednesday afternoon
Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Prescribed burn image.
DNR plans prescribed burns Thursday in Newaygo and Schoolcraft counties
UP Health System - Marquette.
UPHS - Marquette nurses reach tentative agreement for new contract
A joint meeting of Houghton officials took place this Wednesday to discuss ongoing projects and...
Houghton officials hold joint meeting to discuss ongoing projects
Float applications open for Marquette’s 4th of July parade