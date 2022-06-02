Michigan travelers experience price increases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spike in gas prices is one reason just about everything is costing you more these days including vacations.

Despite high gas prices, Michiganders are driving and flying to vacation destinations at a higher rate.

AAA Representative Duane Hughey says there is around a 9% increase in summer travelers from last year.

“We have that data based upon the reservations and the bookings that we receive through our agents, so we do know that travel is increasing overall,” Hughey said.

Hughey says hotel prices are higher than last year, too.

“We’ve seen mid-range hotels this season increase about 42% with the average lowest nightly rates ranging between $199 to $250 a night,” Hughey said.

Sawyer International Airport Director of Operations Duane Duray says airlines are no exception to higher prices.

“We’re nearing the pre-Covid numbers for passenger travel, with that the airlines are struggling with fuel costs,” Duray said.

Duray says get to the airport at least two hours before your flight, especially because of staff shortages.

“The airlines are struggling with staff shortages and pilot shortages so couple all of those together it creates a proverbial perfect storm,” Duray said.

Holiday Travel in Marquette Owner Laura Chapman says to get the best prices, book early.

“The farther in advance you can book your airline tickets the better, or any of your travel because supply and demand, when flights and hotels fill up costs go up,” Chapman said.

And luggage isn’t the only thing you should pack.

“My mantra these days is when you’re traveling pack your patience and pack your kindness,” Chapman said.

