Marquette County Cares Coalition holds ‘Sticker Shock Campaign’

Mqt. youth place stickers on alcohol boxes as part of campaign(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Cares Coalition is bringing awareness to underage drinking.

Marquette County youth placed stickers on the outside of alcohol boxes at Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Thursday as part of the “Sticker Shock Campaign.” It is in partnership with Great Lakes Recovery Center and the Ishpeming Police Department.

The idea is to educate the public and change favorable attitudes towards supplying alcohol to minors.

“It’s great the kids want to come out and bring awareness. Alcohol is a very dangerous drug and is highly abused, especially by minors. Anything we can do to stop them from getting in trouble is awesome,” said Sgt. Kirby Frantti from the Ishpeming Police Department.

Sticker Shock is one of many underage drinking prevention initiatives the Marquette County Cares Coalition holds year-round.

