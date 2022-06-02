Marquette breweries prepare for summer season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is just weeks away, which means it will be peak season for breweries across the Upper Peninsula.

Business is going well at Drifa Brewing in south Marquette. With weather limiting outdoor seating the past couple of weeks, the brewery bounced back over Memorial Day Weekend. Now, General Manager Crissa Karavas is getting ready for a strong summer.

“Every day Thursday through Sunday throughout the summer, typically, we have some kind of musician in here,” Karavas said. “Wednesday through Sunday, we have food trucks scheduled, so that’s really nice for us.”

Karavas is hoping to have the Lake Street brewery packed throughout the season. She is also looking to put in some games to entertain customers, especially those going for a stroll or a ride on the city’s bike path.

“A lot less people don’t know as much that we’re down here. A lot of our business comes from people off the bike path because they’re the ones walking their dogs and riding their bikes past the brewery,” said Karavas.

While Drifa is preparing for a busy summer, so is Blackrocks Brewery on Third Street. And with the expansion complete and open, Co-Owner Andy Langlois said it will attract more people, especially on a rainy day.

“Traditionally, we didn’t have a lot of room for people. Now that we have more room, people can actually come out and find a spot to hang out,” said Langlois.

At the moment, customer volume has been up since the space’s opening. Langlois believes the upcoming summer will be similar to past ones.

“People spend a lot of time indoors in the winter. It’s just good to get out and about and enjoy a beer outside on the patio,” Langlois said.

Blackrocks is open from 12:00-11:00 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays, and 4:00-11:00 p.m. on Mondays. Drifa’s hours are 3:00-10:00 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 12:00-11:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12:00-9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

