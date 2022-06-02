Advertisement

Jerzi’s 41 opening shaved ice bar and ice cream shop for summer

Shaved Ice with watermelon flavoring
Shaved Ice with watermelon flavoring(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Jerzi’s 41 Sports Bar and Grill is preparing to open its summer shaved ice bar and ice cream shop. Beginning June 3, the shop will be open for business.

They offer real Hawaiian shaved ice, more than 20 shaved ice flavors, soft-serve ice cream with Jilbert’s flavors and lots of unique toppings. This will be the second year for the shaved ice bar and ice cream stand.

“I’ve always wanted to have a snow cone shack but we added the ice cream because my son has a peanut/tree nut allergy and we can never find a safe spot for us to enjoy ice cream so we created our own, I think that as word gets around we’re going to get busier and busier and our staff is really excited,” said Jamie Clark, Jerzi’s 41 Owner/Operator.

The shaved ice and ice cream stand will be open seven days a week from noon until nine at night during the summer.

