Island Resort and Casino to host Epson Tour late June

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - On the road to the LPGA, the Epson Tour has a tournament here in the U.P. Ladies who do well in the Epson Tour get a chance to play in the LPGA.

Sophie Hausmann is from Germany and grew up playing golf with her family.

“My parents took my brother and me to the driving range we tried to play, we tried to hit the ball, we did everything else and overall, I was really into sports,” said Hausmann, a competitor in this year’s Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass.

She graduated from the University of Idaho and now she’s on the Epson Tour, with hopes of making it to the LPGA.

“With the time I noticed this game really grew on me and it was fun, and I was actually solid at it so I’m like ‘you know what? Let’s take it more serious,’” said Hausmann.

From June 24 through the 26, 156 women will be competing in the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass.

“It’s out of the norm for them. We have a different style of course than they play. A lot of people have never been here,” said Tony Mancilla, the general manager at the Island Resort and Casino.

The event purse is $212,500. Winners collect money throughout the Epson Tour’s 21 tournaments to earn their LPGA membership.

“They’ll earn around $31,500 if they win. That $31,500 goes a long way in making sure they’re in the top 10 at the end of the year to get their card on the LPGA Tour,” said Tim Kramer, the director of business affairs for Epson Tour.

Spectators are encouraged. It’s $10 per adult for all three days and kids are free.

“Really if you’ve got a young family that just wants to come out and see what it’s all about, you get close and personal with the players,” said Kramer.

Hausmann is preparing her game for the tournament and encourages anyone with a big goal to keep working hard.

“If you surround yourself with a handful of good people who mean well, it’s really achievable,” said Hausmann.

