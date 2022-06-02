The Ice Cream Barn opening soon in Iron Mountain
Jun. 2, 2022
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream shop in Dickinson County is almost ready for action.
The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain is opening soon, date TBD; but the shop’s operations manager says you can probably expect to grab a cone by next weekend.
Cameron O’Connor gives a tour of the outdoor space and details which treats will be featured on the menu.
Take a look at the upstairs/patio seating area here.
You can follow The Ice Cream Barn on Facebook for updates about the business and its opening.
