The Ice Cream Barn opening soon in Iron Mountain

Get the first look at the new space
Tia Trudgeon eats the first ice cream cone to come out of the newly-constructed Ice Cream Barn.
Tia Trudgeon eats the first ice cream cone to come out of the newly-constructed Ice Cream Barn.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream shop in Dickinson County is almost ready for action.

The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain is opening soon, date TBD; but the shop’s operations manager says you can probably expect to grab a cone by next weekend.

Cameron O’Connor gives a tour of the outdoor space and details which treats will be featured on the menu.

What you can expect at Iron Mountain's newest ice cream shop.

Take a look at the upstairs/patio seating area here.

The Ice Cream Barn is almost ready for customers.

You can follow The Ice Cream Barn on Facebook for updates about the business and its opening.

