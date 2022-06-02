Advertisement

Houghton officials hold joint meeting to discuss ongoing projects

Topics included the Houghton pier project and the 1978 parking deck removal.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A collective meeting of the Houghton City Council, the Downtown Development Authority and the Planning Commission took place Wednesday at the Continental Fire Company in downtown Houghton.

Topics included updates on SmartZone business growth, the Houghton pier construction project details and the removal of the 1978 parking deck.

”Another good thing is to have the three groups together and have just kind of an open conversation and an update from the city manager,” said Mike Needham of the U.S Forest Service. “Because a lot of the things being worked on by the city manager affect all those groups directly.”

Questions from both the community and group members followed topic presentations.

