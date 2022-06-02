Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Mackinac Policy Conference

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Wednesday at the Mackinac Policy Conference(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - State business leaders are gathered on Mackinac Island for the Mackinac Policy Conference.

The event began Tuesday and goes until Friday, taking place at the Grand Hotel. Speakers at the event are discussing potential public policy decisions that could benefit Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke briefly this afternoon on the event’s themes. These are: advancing diversity as a strength, utilizing civility and facts in public discourse, building a culture of empathy and advocating for the fundamental tenets of American democracy.

In her intro speech, Gov. Whitmer said Michigan’s economy is headed trending upwards thanks to its hardworking citizens.

“We all have certainly been through a lot over the last couple of years,” Gov. Whitmer said. She continued, “But tough times call for tough people and if there is one thing we know about the people of Michigan, is we are tough. Our hardworking people, our innovative businesses and our diverse communities have been incredibly resilient, keeping Michigan moving forward through our grit. Now, as I said during my state of the state address, our economy is strong and it is getting stronger.”

Gov. Whitmer said highlighted some of the issues she thinks need to be addressed in the state.

“Our goal must be the same,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Put more money in people’s pockets so they can thrive, build a Michigan where working families can build good lives here and give their kids a great future. That means investing in workforce programs like Going PRO and Michigan Reconnect and apprenticeships so we can get Michiganders tuition-free job training so they can land better-paying jobs.”

Gov. Whitmer has a keynote speech set for Thursday at 3:20 p.m. The speech and the Mackinac Policy Conference can be viewed live on Detroit Public TV’s Vimeo page, which can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Emily Houser sits in her hospital bed, ready for brain bypass surgery
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

Latest News

A joint meeting of Houghton officials took place this Wednesday to discuss ongoing projects and...
Houghton officials hold joint meeting to discuss ongoing projects
DNR’s Salmon in the Classroom program shows children the life cycle of fish
Marquette students get lesson in conservation
Golden retriever waits in a car outside of Bayshore Veterinary Hospital in Harvey Wednesday.
UP veterinarians schedule for months in advance
Marquette breweries prepare for summer season