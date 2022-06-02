Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - State business leaders are gathered on Mackinac Island for the Mackinac Policy Conference.

The event began Tuesday and goes until Friday, taking place at the Grand Hotel. Speakers at the event are discussing potential public policy decisions that could benefit Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke briefly this afternoon on the event’s themes. These are: advancing diversity as a strength, utilizing civility and facts in public discourse, building a culture of empathy and advocating for the fundamental tenets of American democracy.

In her intro speech, Gov. Whitmer said Michigan’s economy is headed trending upwards thanks to its hardworking citizens.

“We all have certainly been through a lot over the last couple of years,” Gov. Whitmer said. She continued, “But tough times call for tough people and if there is one thing we know about the people of Michigan, is we are tough. Our hardworking people, our innovative businesses and our diverse communities have been incredibly resilient, keeping Michigan moving forward through our grit. Now, as I said during my state of the state address, our economy is strong and it is getting stronger.”

Gov. Whitmer said highlighted some of the issues she thinks need to be addressed in the state.

“Our goal must be the same,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Put more money in people’s pockets so they can thrive, build a Michigan where working families can build good lives here and give their kids a great future. That means investing in workforce programs like Going PRO and Michigan Reconnect and apprenticeships so we can get Michiganders tuition-free job training so they can land better-paying jobs.”

Gov. Whitmer has a keynote speech set for Thursday at 3:20 p.m. The speech and the Mackinac Policy Conference can be viewed live on Detroit Public TV’s Vimeo page, which can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.