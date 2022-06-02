Float applications open for Marquette’s 4th of July parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Float applications are open for Marquette’s Independence Day parade, which is set to return to the route used prior to the pandemic.

The Marquette Kiwanis Club is hosting the parade with support from the City of Marquette. It’s set to start at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The 2022 themes are ‘Together- A New Beginning’ and ‘The first 4th of July Parade in Marquette’, to commemorate a fresh start while paying homage to the past. Floats are asked to line up at 1:00 p.m., but that is subject to change. Click here to see the float application.

The route will be down Washington St. from McClellan Ave. to Third St., and then Third St. to Baraga Ave.

The Exchange Club’s Food Fest will be held July 2-4 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The Marquette Area 4th of July Committee hosts fireworks annually. This year, the fireworks viewing will be held at 10:00 p.m. at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on July 4, with a rain date of July 5.

