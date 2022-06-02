Advertisement

Evening showers, storms clear out to a brisk, sunny delight Friday

Frontal system stirs up showers, few t’storms Thursday night then diminishing Friday following system passage.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A Canadian Prairies system brings scattered showers and few thunderstorms in Upper Michigan Thursday, continuing throughout the evening then diminishing Friday morning as the system exits the region.

The cool spring temperature trend then continues over Upper Michigan under a predominantly northwesterly jet stream from the Prairie Provinces. A series of systems ride along the jet stream track, producing rounds of showers over the U.P. in the next seven days.

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy with west winds 10 mph gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning patchy frost in the interior, then afternoon showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and breezy

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

