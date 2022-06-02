Do you recognize this truck? Contact Marquette Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department needs your help identifying a vehicle and/or driver involved in a hit and run.

The collision happened on May 28 at approximately 2:40 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Washington Street. The suspected vehicle is believed to be a tan or gray 2007-2014 Chevy Silverado extended cab pickup with a sticker outline of the Upper Peninsula in the upper-left corner of the rear window. There is another unknown sticker on the top center rear window and a light bar on the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marquette Police Department at (906) 228-0400 or send a private Facebook message to the department.

