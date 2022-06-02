DNR plans prescribed burns Thursday in Newaygo and Schoolcraft counties

SCHOOLCRAFT & NEWAYGO COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - There are two prescribed burns scheduled in Bridgeton Township and Seney Township on Thursday.

Seney Township (Schoolcraft County)

Estimated size: 187 acres

Expected start time: 10:30 a.m.

Goal: To maintain grassy openings and promote blueberry growth for grouse and bears

Bridgeton Township (Newaygo County)

Estimated size: 350 acres

Expected start time: Noon

Goal: To maintain grassy openings for oak and coastal plain savanna habitat

Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map – including stories, photos and videos – takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work. For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement .

