Dickinson County realtors host charity golf outing

Fundraiser organizers plan to double their contribution to $500 a month next year.
Six Dickinson County realtor agencies hosted its first-ever golf charity outing
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Golfing for charity, six Dickinson County realtor companies hosted the first-ever charity golf outing.

The collaboration started this year and each month the realtor board donates $250 to a non-profit organization.

“We have already started giving out monthly ones to the Engira scholarship foundation, Light at the Inn and Family Ties,” said Carrie Toretta-Partello, Realtor Board of Directors.

Because of this fundraiser organizers say they are going to double their contribution to $500 a month next year.

“We have a really unique industry. We all compete against each other, but we all need each other as well,” said Betsey Sawicky, Stephen’s Real Estate Realtor.

Organizers say they have pledged monthly donations to various non-profit organizations for at least the next two years and they hope future fundraisers like the one Thursday will keep donations going.

