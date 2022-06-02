City of Marquette experiences lifeguard shortages as summer approaches

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff shortages are everywhere and lifeguards are no exception.

When the Lake Superior shoreline gets busier in Marquette, city beaches will be open. But some won’t have lifeguards on duty. Head Lifeguard for the city of Marquette, Claire Markey said she still has enough to keep the beaches well guarded.

“My staff I have about 13 and that is enough to open McCarty’s Cove and Tourist Park on occasion but in order to open all four of the public city beaches I would need closer to a staff of 30,” Markey said.

Markey said certifications are required for those who do apply. Markey said that certifications are the major hurdle in the process of hiring lifeguards.

“You need to be lifeguard certified and have your waterfront certification,” said Markey. “So, getting those and getting hired is kind of the stumbling block because there aren’t a lot of classes offered currently.”

Markey said she has a group of guards trained. But to fully open and staff South beach and Lambros Park beach, she needs more. The positions will be available throughout the summer season.

“So most of my lifeguards apply and get hired by Memorial Day, so far nobody has applied later in the season but as always it’s open all summer so you are more than welcome to if you would like to,” Markey said.

Lifeguard for the city of Marquette, Cross Lakenen said extra work is possible.

“Lot more people doing a lot more work, maybe some overtime hour shifts, things like that,” said Lakenen. “It just makes it a whole lot more difficult, especially with the rip currents and stuff like that,”

If you’re swimming at an unguarded beach, Markey has advice.

“Don’t go past your swimming level, make sure you’re monitoring the water, if it’s really choppy probably don’t go in. It’s a lot of making sure that you are aware of your surroundings,” Markey said.

Markey and Lakenen say the job of a lifeguard is still rewarding. Safety is a top priority along the big lake this summer.

To see the status of the local beaches, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.