Beth Milner Jewelry announces new rings for Pride Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette jeweler is celebrating Pride Month with a new product line.

Beth Milner Jewelry introduced a new line of engagement rings Thursday to support the LGBTQ+ Community. The rings are designed to commemorate Pride Month. One of the rings features a rainbow of sapphires and another has sapphires in the transgender flag pattern.

Beth Milner employees say they are passionate about this project.

“We’ve been interested in doing something like this for a few years. It’s really important to us to support organizations in the community and also to support the LGBTQ community. A lot of our staff is part of the LGBTQ community. It was really important to us to do something like this,” said Jane Villanueva, Beth Milner Jewelry Assistant Manager.

For each ring purchased, $100 will go to UP Rainbow Pride, a nonprofit working to create a safer, more supportive, and empowering Upper Peninsula for the LGBTQ+ community.

