Barrel + Beam to host BBQ Showcase featuring UP’s top chefs

Upper Michigan Today episode 44
Upper Michigan Today eats bbq jackfruit tacos.
Upper Michigan Today eats bbq jackfruit tacos.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... students release salmon into the Dead River, a Fish and Hunt Shop in Curtis is recognized as the number one Ski-Doo dealer in the nation, and brewery season is in full swing.

Upper Michigan Today episode 44 news topics of the day.

Also, Chris Durley of The Courtyards and Alex Palzewicz of Barrel + Beam join to talk about an upcoming BBQ showcase happening June 12 at Barrel + Beam.

Details of upcoming barbecue showcase happening at Barrel + Beam.

Durley demonstrates the dish he’s offering at the showcase.

Chef Chris Durley prepares his BBQ Showcase dish ahead of the June 12th event.

Plus, the first of four bike nights at Remie’s Tavern and the first First Thursdays art walk are happening tonight.

Part 4 of Upper Michigan Today episode 44.

Watch Upper Michigan Today Monday through Friday on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

