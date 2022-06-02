Barrel + Beam to host BBQ Showcase featuring UP’s top chefs
Upper Michigan Today episode 44
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... students release salmon into the Dead River, a Fish and Hunt Shop in Curtis is recognized as the number one Ski-Doo dealer in the nation, and brewery season is in full swing.
Also, Chris Durley of The Courtyards and Alex Palzewicz of Barrel + Beam join to talk about an upcoming BBQ showcase happening June 12 at Barrel + Beam.
Durley demonstrates the dish he’s offering at the showcase.
Plus, the first of four bike nights at Remie’s Tavern and the first First Thursdays art walk are happening tonight.
