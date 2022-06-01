Woodland Wearables creates jewelry from foraged materials
You can find the jewelry at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can find products from over 30 vendors at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.
One of those vendors, a duo called Woodland Wearables, searches U.P. woods and beaches for materials for jewelry.
Katie Miedona shares the inspiration behind this project.
Miedona shares a bit about her process of creating earrings from start to finish.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.