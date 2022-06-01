Woodland Wearables creates jewelry from foraged materials

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can find products from over 30 vendors at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

One of those vendors, a duo called Woodland Wearables, searches U.P. woods and beaches for materials for jewelry.

Katie Miedona shares the inspiration behind this project.

The artists behind Woodland Wearables forage for materials to make their jewelry.

Miedona shares a bit about her process of creating earrings from start to finish.

You can find Woodland Wearables at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front Street.

