Advertisement

Wildfire risk for some areas

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winds have decreased, but a breeze will remain out of the west today. Plan on a nice and cooler day. Humidity values become low during the day. Therefore areas inland are under a high wildfire risk. The system which triggered the strong winds is no north of the area in Canada. It’s combined with a midlevel low pressure in the jetstream, which will stay stagnant through over Ontario for the rest of the week through the weekend. This will keep conditions seasonably cool through this stretch with a few bouts of rain showers.

Today: Becoming sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Upper 50to low 60s north, 60s to low 70s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, low 70s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the west and north

>Highs: Low 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and staying cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iron Mountain man is dead following a race car crash on May 27 at the Norway Speedway.
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Down power line causes outages in downtown Marquette.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to downtown Marquette

Latest News

Northwest winds drive out warm, humid air to bring cooler, sunnier weather Wednesday.
Cool, breezy and sunny start to June in the U.P.
wind
Windy & warm conditions
Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Upper Michigan Tuesday -- few storms can produce hail,...
Warm, humid, windy conditions linger to Tuesday with showers, t-storm chances
beach
Summerlike Memorial Day with gusty winds