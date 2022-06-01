Wildfire risk for some areas

Winds have decreased, but a breeze will remain out of the west today. Plan on a nice and cooler day. Humidity values become low during the day. Therefore areas inland are under a high wildfire risk. The system which triggered the strong winds is no north of the area in Canada. It’s combined with a midlevel low pressure in the jetstream, which will stay stagnant through over Ontario for the rest of the week through the weekend. This will keep conditions seasonably cool through this stretch with a few bouts of rain showers.

Today: Becoming sunny and staying cool

>Highs: Upper 50to low 60s north, 60s to low 70s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s, low 70s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the west and north

>Highs: Low 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and staying cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.