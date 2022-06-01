Advertisement

The UPside - May 16, 2022

This week’s UPsider is the Kruisin’ Klassics Car Club for hosting an annual fundraiser
Kruisin' Klassics car show in Escanaba is this week's UPsider.
Kruisin' Klassics car show in Escanaba is this week's UPsider.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kruisin’ Klassics Car Club is this week’s UPsider for organizing the annual Fun Run Car Show and fundraiser.

The group has been organizing car shows since 1985. The annual two-day event includes a parade, dance, car show, swap meet, horsepower contest and raffle drawings. The real drive behind the event has always been the community, organizers said. The event raises thousands of dollars for local community organizations.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Emily Houser sits in her hospital bed, ready for brain bypass surgery
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

Latest News

Kruisin' Klassics car show in Escanaba is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 16, 2022
Searching for Stella is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 23, 2022
Searching for Stella is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 23, 2022
U.P. Pink Power is this week's UPsider.
The UPside - May 9, 2022