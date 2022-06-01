The UPside - May 16, 2022

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kruisin’ Klassics Car Club is this week’s UPsider for organizing the annual Fun Run Car Show and fundraiser.

The group has been organizing car shows since 1985. The annual two-day event includes a parade, dance, car show, swap meet, horsepower contest and raffle drawings. The real drive behind the event has always been the community, organizers said. The event raises thousands of dollars for local community organizations.

