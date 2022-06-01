Advertisement

UP Children’s Summer Therapy Program sees record number of sign-ups

Summer Speech Program room
Summer Speech Program room
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Speech-Language Pathologist Jenny Toomey said students in the program work on various speech and language impairments.

The deadline to sign up was May 27; Toomey said it was a record year for sign-ups. Now the group is looking for more Speech-Language Pathologists to join the program. If you want to help. call (906) 401-0040.

Click here to learn more or donate to the program.

