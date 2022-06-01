Summer Food Service Program helps feed children in Dickinson County

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A free summer food service for kids returns to Dickinson County.

For the last dozen years, Breitung Township Schools has received funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to give free meals to kids during the summer. The district says the program will return to pre-COVID activities. This means curbside pickup will not be offered.

Families at any of the four locations in Dickinson County can now sit and enjoy the food together. The district says it will feed over 500 kids a day, five days a week, all summer.

“We try to make it fun for the kids, but at the same time a very healthy meal. We have a little salad bar, we have whole-grain loaves of bread, and we try to get as many fresh fruits and vegetables as possible,” said Christine Tramontin, Breitung Township School Nutrition & Food Services director.

The program starts on Monday and runs through the end of August. It is free for students 18 and younger and anyone up to 26 who is enrolled in a program for the mentally or physically disabled. Adults are welcome to eat, but there will be a fee.

All four food sites and times of meals can be viewed here. Funding is provided through the USDA, and meals are prepared by kitchen staff.

