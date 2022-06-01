Six Marquette schools compete in elementary track meet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Track season continues in upper Michigan and even the elementary school students in Marquette got to participate Wednesday afternoon.

Students from six schools competed including Sandy Knoll, Cherry Creek, Superior Hills, Gravaraet, Father Marquette, and North Star Montessori Academy. Students cheered on their teammates as they participated in events like the one-mile race and the 100-meter dash and the long jump.

“It’s an awesome introduction for the 4th and 5th-grade runners to get into what track and field is all about it’s just a super fun thing, we started it in 2016 and sadly with COVID we haven’t had it in the last two years so we’re just so happy to be back,” said Elizabeth Sabin Sandy Knoll 3rd Grade Teacher/Head Coach.

“You learn so much about life in athletics how to overcome adversity, how to fight through the pain, and they learn that right here and that will set them up for good things in the future,” said Nick Baumgartner, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist.

At least 200 students participated in Wednesday afternoon’s track meet.

