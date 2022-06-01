Shannon’s Home Cooking giving meals to families in need weekly

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton, a Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery and Remie’s Tavern Owner personally delivers aid to those in need in Ukraine.

UMT episode 43 takes a look at the news of the day.

Also today... Shannon Greathouse of Shannon’s Home Cooking is keeping Marquette County fed. Greathouse is providing weekly meals to families or individuals in need.

Shannon's Home Cooking is partnering with Superior Stone Soup food ministry to give hot meals to families in need.

Plus... she shows Tia and Elizabeth how to make a cucumber caprese/customizable summer salad.

Finally... Students bring summer to Miners Park and Iron Range Roll returns to Marquette County Saturday.

A fourth grade class plants flowers around town and the Iron Range Roll is coming back this weekend.

