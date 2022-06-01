Marquette students get a lesson in conservation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s Dead River is full of some new life thanks to the work of students at North Star Montessori Academy.

Students poured buckets of chinook salmon into the Dead River across from the Marquette Tourist Park on Wednesday afternoon. The class got the eggs in November and took care of them until they were ready to release.

North Star seventh-grader Colleen Rohder says she enjoyed feeding them.

“I probably like feeding the fish the best because to see them going up for the food is just fascinating,” Rohder said.

The salmon was given to the classroom as part of the DNR’s Salmon in the Classroom program which is supported by the Fred Waara Trout Unlimited Chapter.

Science Teacher Steve Hooper says the program provides teachers a chance to introduce many topics.

“Seeing the whole growth and life cycle of these fish was super neat for students. It’s an interesting talking piece when they come into the classroom, but as a teacher, you can use it to introduce all kinds of different things,” Hooper said.

The Co-Chairman of Salmon in the Classroom Curt Noel says he hopes it inspires students like Rohder.

“I hope that they learn that there are not only just things they can do on a small level to help out the conservation and take care of the environment, but they can also learn a lot about careers in conservation,” Noel said.

The students released about 118 salmon; seventh-grader Grace Orchard says it was an experience unlike any other.

“I like seeing them go in the river. I have never had this experience before, so this was really cool watching them getting to go out,” Orchard said.

Rohder says she is now interested in pursuing a career in conservation.

“This is just something to help maybe get me to where I want to get when I’m an adult,” Rohder said.

