Marquette Regional History Center presents a history of cordwood choppers in upper Michigan

Presentation at Marquette Regional History Center(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center held a presentation on the history of cordwood choppers in upper Michigan. Presenter and Professor Dr. LouAnn Wurst led Wednesday night’s event.

Wurst and archaeologists from Michigan Tech have excavated five sites occupied by cordwood choppers and their families who worked for Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company in the early 1900′s. The excavations recovered thousands of artifacts and personal items which help shed light on the choppers’ everyday lives.

“A lot of history is really told from the perspective of the companies and those folks in charge and I try and give voice to the workers themselves so that’s what I hope people think about is from the perspective of the archaeology and the artifacts what people really bought and sold tells us about what their experience was,” Wurst said.

There was a $5 suggested donation for the presentation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

