Marquette County sporting goods stores prepare for summer tourism

Outdoor supplies available in store
Outdoor supplies available in store(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino and Jack Caron
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With kayaks, canoes and boats now available to rent - and more fishing supplies in stock - Gwinn Bait & Tackle is ready for summer.

After having a hard time overcoming supply chain issues because of COVID-19, the store has been increasing inventory to prepare.

“We were able to get a lot of our backorder stuff from the past couple of seasons so with COVID finally letting off and supply chains getting back to full, we’ve stocked way up,” said Gwinn Bait & Tackle Manager Jamie Vincent.

Vincent said the shop on M-35 currently has the most inventory he’s seen in four years of managing the business.

“Getting inventory is just as it was pre-Covid, everything is pretty much back to normal and business is good,” said Vincent.

Meantime, at Wilderness Sports in downtown Ishpeming, co-owner Raymond Sundquist said the store’s wide range of outdoor products is mostly available.

“Certain types or brands of items are a little bit hard to get but a lot of times we can substitute with a different brand. We usually have something to cover everybody that comes in, it just might not be the brand they’re looking for,” said Sundquist.

Both stores are getting ready for a busy tourist season. Vincent said summer brings customers who enjoy Forsyth Township’s 52 lakes.

“A lot of people from out of town own camps and such on those lakes so business in Gwinn in the summer is a lot of fun and good business,” said Vincent.

Sundquist said tourism is already starting to pick up.

“We’ve had quite a few tourists in over Memorial Day weekend, they were in looking for a variety of different products,” said Sundquist.

For more information on the stores’ products, you can click here for Gwinn Bait & Tackle and here for Wilderness Sports.

