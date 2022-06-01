Advertisement

Juneteenth becomes 13th Michigan court holiday

The Michigan Supreme Court has declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol building(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday Wednesday over the objections of two Republican justices who said taxpayers will be shortchanged.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday a year ago.

“Juneteenth is an event of profound importance in the history of our nation, and mandatory observance of this holiday by courts statewide sends a message that Michigan’s judiciary values the life experiences of all who seek justice,” said Tom Boyd, state court administrator.

Juneteenth will be the 13th paid holiday when Michigan courts are closed. This year it will be observed on June 20, a Monday.

“This is far more than observed by the private sector,” Justice Brian Zahra said. “I believe as servants of the people we owe it to them to work diligently and regularly to provide good public service.”

Justice David Viviano said courts slogging through a COVID-19 backlog of cases will face another burden.

“Our courts handle matters that intimately affect the lives of Michigan’s residents. ... Because the (Supreme Court) is not acting as a responsible steward of our court system, I respectfully dissent,” he said.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Emily Houser sits in her hospital bed, ready for brain bypass surgery
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

Latest News

Perry Johnson files lawsuit after being removed from Michigan primary governor ballot
GOP candidate for Michigan governor loses key ballot ruling
File photo of police lights.
Police: Man kills girlfriend, 2 girls, self at Michigan home
File photo of police tape.
Landfill work begins in search for Detroit-area teenager
Police lights
Man slain, 6 people wounded during shooting in Benton Harbor