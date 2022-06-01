Juneteenth becomes 13th Michigan court holiday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has declared Juneteenth a statewide court holiday. Two Republican justices objected, saying taxpayers will be shortchanged.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday a year ago.

Tom Boyd, state court administrator, says making Juneteenth a holiday sends a message that Michigan’s court system “values the life experiences of all who seek justice.”

Juneteenth will be the 13th paid holiday when Michigan courts are closed. Justice David Viviano says courts slogging through a COVID-19 backlog of cases now will face another burden.

