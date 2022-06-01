Iron County Sheriff to retire this August

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - After 33 years with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, 14 serving as Sheriff, and 38 years total in law enforcement, Sheriff Mark Valesano will be retiring effective Aug. 2.

“When we choose this profession it is because we have a calling to be public servants, and in order to do this job we need a lot of support. Support from each other, support from our community and most importantly the support we get from our families at home,” Valesano said.

Valesano says he is thankful for all of the relationships he has made over the years and for those who have worked to make the Sheriff’s Office a professional agency that serves the citizens of Iron County.

“Although we don’t get paid much for all of the things we have to see and do, I feel that I am a rich man,” Valesano said.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.