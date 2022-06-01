Advertisement

How to identify a fawn in need

Baby fawn under Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehab Center's care
Baby fawn under Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehab Center's care(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. wildlife center is reminding the community that it’s officially fawning season, and not every fawn left alone needs help.

Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehab Center is currently rehabbing twin fawns. While these fawns were abandoned, it is normal for a fawn to be alone after birth because they are often too weak to follow their mothers.

If you encounter a fawn, the center has tips to tell if one actually needs help.

“Number one - is the fawn calling? That would be calling for hours on end, not just a little bleat here and there. Is the fawn approaching you? Is the fawn’s tips of its ears curled back?” said Kyann Clarke, Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehab Center director.

Wilson Creek’s director says they wouldn’t be able to rehabilitate animals without help from the community.

To contact the Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehab Center, call (406) 552-5680 or (906) 345-9554.

