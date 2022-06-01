Hancock students construct gazebo for community park

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Hancock Central High School are finishing construction on a new addition to a community park.

A new gazebo for Hancock’s Klondike Park is almost complete.

Students from Hancock Public Schools have participated in community projects for a number of years.

Their latest one is in the final stages.

“We started construction on it in February, and we’ve been building on it in the shop,” said Hancock Schools Industrial Technology Instructor Gary Mishica. “We had the whole thing like how you see it behind us, assembled in the shop, just last week.”

The city of Hancock proposed the idea last summer.

“We approached the Hancock High School with Gary Mishica as the leader of the program to see what they would be able to offer us,” said Hancock City Recreation Chair Deborah Mann. “And the Recreation Commission was able to provide funding for all the components.”

Mishica has worked as a teacher for the past 40 years, and looks back with pride at the projects that he and his students have created, and hopes they do, too.

“It’s satisfying to know that when you drive through town that your students did this and did that in an opportunity to give back,” continued Mishica. “And that’s what you try to invest in your kids.”

With the gazebo only needing shingles to be complete, plans are already being considered for the next project the city may have the school work on.

It could enhance Hancock’s Dog Park.

“What we would like is, if possible, to have the High School crew build a sheltered area for seating,” continued Mann. “So people can be comfortable when they’re out there at the dog park.”

The gazebo can be found in Klondike Park, which is on Poplar Street near the Keweenaw Co-Op Natural Foods Market and Deli.

