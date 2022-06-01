Advertisement

Hancock students construct gazebo for community park

The city of Hancock approached and funded the building of the project
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Hancock Central High School are finishing construction on a new addition to a community park.

A new gazebo for Hancock’s Klondike Park is almost complete.

Students from Hancock Public Schools have participated in community projects for a number of years.

Their latest one is in the final stages.

“We started construction on it in February, and we’ve been building on it in the shop,” said Hancock Schools Industrial Technology Instructor Gary Mishica. “We had the whole thing like how you see it behind us, assembled in the shop, just last week.”

The city of Hancock proposed the idea last summer.

“We approached the Hancock High School with Gary Mishica as the leader of the program to see what they would be able to offer us,” said Hancock City Recreation Chair Deborah Mann. “And the Recreation Commission was able to provide funding for all the components.”

Mishica has worked as a teacher for the past 40 years, and looks back with pride at the projects that he and his students have created, and hopes they do, too.

“It’s satisfying to know that when you drive through town that your students did this and did that in an opportunity to give back,” continued Mishica. “And that’s what you try to invest in your kids.”

With the gazebo only needing shingles to be complete, plans are already being considered for the next project the city may have the school work on.

It could enhance Hancock’s Dog Park.

“What we would like is, if possible, to have the High School crew build a sheltered area for seating,” continued Mann. “So people can be comfortable when they’re out there at the dog park.”

The gazebo can be found in Klondike Park, which is on Poplar Street near the Keweenaw Co-Op Natural Foods Market and Deli.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Emily Houser sits in her hospital bed, ready for brain bypass surgery
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

Latest News

Marquette breweries prepare for summer season
Drifa Brewing and Blackrocks Brewery are both expecting a busy time with warmer weather on the...
Marquette breweries prepare for summer season
Two Houghton Middle School students have been recognized by a national organization.
2 Houghton middle school students receive national award
With kayaks, canoes and boats now available to rent - and more fishing supplies in stock -...
Marquette County sporting goods stores prepare for summer tourism