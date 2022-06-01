Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 109th Marquette County home

Mirenda Kramer breaks ground on her new home
Mirenda Kramer breaks ground on her new home(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on another home Wednesday.

This is the 109th Marquette County Habitat home. It will go to Mirenda Kramer, who is expecting a child. She applied for a home only three months ago.

Kramer says she’s excited about her new home.

“Becoming a homeowner, especially at a younger age, feels very unattainable for a lot of people. Especially having a new home that is reliable and safe and you don’t have to put a lot of money into,” said Kramer. “It’s unattainable for most people, it really is. Having that and being able to raise my daughter here just means the world to me. I’m so excited to be here.”

Habitat for Humanity will hold a Women’s Build June 16-18. The build’s goal is to break biases in the construction industry and teach volunteers skills to fix things around the house.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Emily Houser sits in her hospital bed, ready for brain bypass surgery
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

Latest News

Photo courtesy: UPPCO
Temporary closure planned for Boney Falls boat launch
Juneteenth becomes 13th Michigan court holiday
Baby fawn under Wilson Creek Wildlife Rehab Center's care
How to identify a fawn in need
Soul Shop workshop coming to Marquette.
Soul Shop workshop coming to Marquette