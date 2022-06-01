Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 109th Marquette County home

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Habitat for Humanity broke ground on another home Wednesday.

This is the 109th Marquette County Habitat home. It will go to Mirenda Kramer, who is expecting a child. She applied for a home only three months ago.

Kramer says she’s excited about her new home.

“Becoming a homeowner, especially at a younger age, feels very unattainable for a lot of people. Especially having a new home that is reliable and safe and you don’t have to put a lot of money into,” said Kramer. “It’s unattainable for most people, it really is. Having that and being able to raise my daughter here just means the world to me. I’m so excited to be here.”

Habitat for Humanity will hold a Women’s Build June 16-18. The build’s goal is to break biases in the construction industry and teach volunteers skills to fix things around the house.

