Fish and Hunt Shop in Curtis recognized as number one Ski-Doo dealer in nation

CURTIS, Mich. (WLUC) - An outdoor recreation store in a small U.P. town received a big award.

The family at the Fish and Hunt Shop in Curtis gathered around to celebrate the big accomplishment.

“Everybody worked hard and put in a lot of effort and without them, obviously, we wouldn’t have gotten the award,” said Kelsie Richards, the office manager of Fish and Hunt Shop.

The Fish and Hunt Shop was named the number one Ski-Doo and Lynx dealer in the nation.

“It definitely surprised everybody and as I said, I appreciate our customers. They’re the ones that make it work,” said Mike Soder, co-owner of Fish and Hunt Shop.

Winning this award took more than just selling products. The shop provided the best service and care for customers out of all 812 Ski-Doo dealers in the U.S. To determine this, Ski-Doo looked at brand representation and customer satisfaction index scores.

“Anything from sales, parts, accessories, service, all the way across the board,” said Trent Richards, service manager at Fish and Hunt Shop.

This is the second time in four years a business in the U.P. has won this award, as Timberline Sports in Berglund also got the title.

The Fish and Hunt Shop has been a family business for more than 70 years.

“The rest of the family working here -- nieces, nephews, in-laws, you name it,” said Soder.

One of the owners says the shop has had a hard time getting products because of the COVID-19 pandemic but people wanting to get outside helped the business.

“They don’t want to be around big crowds and the Curtis area is definitely not a big city, so they’ve got plenty of room,” said Soder.

The Fish and Hunt Shop thanks customers both locally and out of town, saying without them, this award would not be possible.

