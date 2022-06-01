Advertisement

DNR supervisor gets award for going above, beyond

The support he provided to his employees was making sure they had time of for drills, checking in on family members and providing resume building experiences.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran and DNR supervisor got a special thank you Wednesday for supporting his employees.

Mark Leadman received a patriot award Wednesday morning from the Department of Defense. The Patriot Award is given to supervisors who support their National Guard and Reserve employees.

That support includes granting timing off, providing leaves of absence and making schedules flexible. It was a surprise award ceremony with his family and colleagues.

“It’s good to be recognized, it feels great just to know you’re making someone else’s life easier makes it that rewarding for me that I can continue to do that in the future,” Leadman said.

