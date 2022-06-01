DNR supervisor gets award for going above, beyond

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran and DNR supervisor got a special thank you Wednesday for supporting his employees.

Mark Leadman received a patriot award Wednesday morning from the Department of Defense. The Patriot Award is given to supervisors who support their National Guard and Reserve employees.

That support includes granting timing off, providing leaves of absence and making schedules flexible. It was a surprise award ceremony with his family and colleagues.

“It’s good to be recognized, it feels great just to know you’re making someone else’s life easier makes it that rewarding for me that I can continue to do that in the future,” Leadman said.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.