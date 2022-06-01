Advertisement

Cool, pleasant spring weather before showers, few storms Thursday afternoon

Cool, dry in the U.P. Wednesday night before Canadian Prairies system brings rain chances Thursday.
Cool, pleasant spring weather before showers, few storms Thursday afternoon
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The cool spring temperature trend continues over Upper Michigan under a predominantly northwesterly jet stream from the Canadian Prairies. A series of systems ride along the jet stream track, producing rounds of showers over the U.P. in the next seven days.

Wednesday night in the U.P. cool, dry conditions linger before a Canadian Prairies system rolls into the region Thursday midday, producing scattered showers and few thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Outside of rainfall, wildfire risk potential is elevated in the Western U.P., especially in the interior where warm, breezy and dry conditions can persist before any rainfall event.

View NWS alerts HERE.

Thursday: Mostly sunny early then partly sunny in the afternoon with showers, few thunderstorms (diminishing in the evening); seasonal temperatures with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler in the Keweenaw Peninsula and Lake Michigan shores)

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Emily Houser sits in her hospital bed, ready for brain bypass surgery
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

Latest News

wildfire
Wildfire risk for some areas
Northwest winds drive out warm, humid air to bring cooler, sunnier weather Wednesday.
Cool, breezy and sunny start to June in the U.P.
wind
Windy & warm conditions
Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Upper Michigan Tuesday -- few storms can produce hail,...
Warm, humid, windy conditions linger to Tuesday with showers, t-storm chances