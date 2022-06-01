Cool, pleasant spring weather before showers, few storms Thursday afternoon

The cool spring temperature trend continues over Upper Michigan under a predominantly northwesterly jet stream from the Canadian Prairies. A series of systems ride along the jet stream track, producing rounds of showers over the U.P. in the next seven days.

Wednesday night in the U.P. cool, dry conditions linger before a Canadian Prairies system rolls into the region Thursday midday, producing scattered showers and few thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. Outside of rainfall, wildfire risk potential is elevated in the Western U.P., especially in the interior where warm, breezy and dry conditions can persist before any rainfall event.

Thursday: Mostly sunny early then partly sunny in the afternoon with showers, few thunderstorms (diminishing in the evening); seasonal temperatures with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s (cooler in the Keweenaw Peninsula and Lake Michigan shores)

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon showers

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy

>Highs: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy

>Highs: 60s

