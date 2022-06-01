Advertisement

City of Negaunee, Ishpeming Ski Club reach land agreement

City of Negaunee seal.
City of Negaunee seal.(WLUC/City of Negaunee)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee and Ishpeming Ski Club are pleased to announce that both entities have entered into a land-use agreement. The five-year agreement allows for the ski club to access part of the city lands near the ski jump. The club had been using this site for many years without an agreement.

“This oversight was discovered after the club reached out to the city for the trash removal on part of this site. Unfortunately, individuals were illegally dumping garbage. We are thankful to the club and others who assisted in removing this,” said City Manager Nate Heffron.

The Ishpeming Ski Club is a non-profit all-volunteer club that offers year-round service to its members and the public. This new agreement will allow the club to continue its present-day activities of maintaining a cross-country ski trail system on city land. Currently, the club maintains a loop system of just under 3-miles overall.

To learn more about the Ishpeming Ski Club, contact them at geo_logical2@hotmail.com

