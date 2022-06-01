2 Houghton middle school students receive national award

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Houghton Middle School students have been recognized by a national organization.

Families gathered Wednesday in Houghton to congratulate the winners of the rEV challenge. Students submitted a 30 to 45 second video about electric vehicles. Seventh Grader Morgan Saatio won first prize and says she was surprised.

“It feels crazy, I never thought that I’d be here just doing all this, it’s interesting and it’s just like a fun little experience,” Saatio said.

Fellow Houghton Middle School Seventh Grader Lucas Mayra won the runner-up award. Andrew McNeally, Energy efficiency program administrator of Upper Peninsula Power Company attended today’s surprise presentation to give plaques to both students. He said while students learn more about electric vehicles it also gives them freedom.

“This challenge gives students 30 to 45 seconds to show that they understand the concept of electric vehicles and the benefits. As well as give that personal touch to it,” McNeally said.

Saatio won a $2,000 gift certificate to Rad Power Bikes to purchase an electric bike and Mayra won a Go-Pro. It wasn’t just the students who won, their teacher also received a $2,000 gift certificate. Saatio said she already has a destination or two in mind with her new bike.

“I’m probably going to go down to Houghton Beach, it’s really close by to my house and there’s some really steep hills to test it out on,” Saatio said.

McNeally said UPPCO is looking forward to sponsoring more schools with the rEV challenge. He also thanked schools for their support of the program.

