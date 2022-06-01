Advertisement

2 Houghton middle school students receive national award

Students and teacher winning rEV award
Students and teacher winning rEV award(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Houghton Middle School students have been recognized by a national organization.

Families gathered Wednesday in Houghton to congratulate the winners of the rEV challenge. Students submitted a 30 to 45 second video about electric vehicles. Seventh Grader Morgan Saatio won first prize and says she was surprised.

“It feels crazy, I never thought that I’d be here just doing all this, it’s interesting and it’s just like a fun little experience,” Saatio said.

Fellow Houghton Middle School Seventh Grader Lucas Mayra won the runner-up award. Andrew McNeally, Energy efficiency program administrator of Upper Peninsula Power Company attended today’s surprise presentation to give plaques to both students. He said while students learn more about electric vehicles it also gives them freedom.

“This challenge gives students 30 to 45 seconds to show that they understand the concept of electric vehicles and the benefits. As well as give that personal touch to it,” McNeally said.

Saatio won a $2,000 gift certificate to Rad Power Bikes to purchase an electric bike and Mayra won a Go-Pro. It wasn’t just the students who won, their teacher also received a $2,000 gift certificate. Saatio said she already has a destination or two in mind with her new bike.

“I’m probably going to go down to Houghton Beach, it’s really close by to my house and there’s some really steep hills to test it out on,” Saatio said.

McNeally said UPPCO is looking forward to sponsoring more schools with the rEV challenge. He also thanked schools for their support of the program.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greg Maas was described as “a fixture, a pillar, an icon of Norway Speedway for 34 years.”
Flagman dies after race car crash at Norway Speedway
The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six...
Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Emily Houser sits in her hospital bed, ready for brain bypass surgery
Dickinson County woman recovers after brain bypass surgery

Latest News

Marquette breweries prepare for summer season
Drifa Brewing and Blackrocks Brewery are both expecting a busy time with warmer weather on the...
Marquette breweries prepare for summer season
Two Houghton Middle School students have been recognized by a national organization.
2 Houghton middle school students receive national award
With kayaks, canoes and boats now available to rent - and more fishing supplies in stock -...
Marquette County sporting goods stores prepare for summer tourism
Since February, Hancock Students have been constructing a gazebo for a local community park....
Hancock students construct gazebo for community park