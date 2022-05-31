Windy & warm conditions

Southerly winds become stronger this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Wind Advisories will be in effect for the western U.P. as gusts could push 45mph. There will also be dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan. Otherwise, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in the eastern half of the U.P. Then, cooler air settles in behind the front for the rest of the week. The pattern remains unsettled.

Today: Windy with isolated thundershowers in the east

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds cool

>Highs: Around 60°

Friday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers early on

>Highs: Around 60°

