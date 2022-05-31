Advertisement

Windy & warm conditions

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southerly winds become stronger this afternoon as a cold front moves in. Wind Advisories will be in effect for the western U.P. as gusts could push 45mph. There will also be dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan. Otherwise, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up in the eastern half of the U.P. Then, cooler air settles in behind the front for the rest of the week. The pattern remains unsettled.

Today: Windy with isolated thundershowers in the east

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 60s to 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds cool

>Highs: Around 60°

Friday: Partly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers early on

>Highs: Around 60°

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes
The brands of organic strawberries involved are FreshKampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi,...
Hepatitis A cases potentially linked to organic strawberries

Latest News

Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Upper Michigan Tuesday -- few storms can produce hail,...
Warm, humid, windy conditions linger to Tuesday with showers, t-storm chances
beach
Summerlike Memorial Day with gusty winds
Warm, humid, windy Memorial Day with few showers, t’storms
Warm, humid, windy Memorial Day with few showers, t’storms
SET UP
Humid & warm trend