Viking’s Octantis cancels visit to Houghton this Wednesday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Due to high winds forecasted for Wednesday, Viking Cruises has canceled its planned visit to Houghton this week.

The high winds are expected to cause safety concerns for tendering passengers from the cruise ship which would have been anchored outside of Dollar Bay in Portage Lake.

“It’s a bit disappointing, but safety is the top priority,” said Brad Barnett, executive director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau. “I know the community was excited to see the Octantis in the Keweenaw Waterway, but we’ll have to wait a few more weeks until their next planned visit.”

According to Barnett, the logistic companies who assist in planning Viking’s visit and the passenger excursions on land are also disappointed.

“They know how excited the community and area businesses are, and they are eager to showcase Houghton and the Keweenaw to travelers,” Barnett said.

Barnett shared that any food purchased for the excursion participants will be donated back to the community.

The Octantis, Viking’s 665′ long polar-class cruise ship is expected to visit the Keweenaw six more times this summer. Its next scheduled visit is Wednesday, June 29.

