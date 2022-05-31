Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Air National Guard says it is partnering with state and local agencies to facilitate a military training event in the Munising area later this summer.

This will involve a temporary aircraft landing zone on a closed portion of M-28 for a few hours. The event will train aircrews to operate in austere environments and was also done safely in Michigan last year near Alpena.

The projected timeframe for this event is late June. The Michigan Air National Guard says it is still working on details at this point, but an official announcement should be out soon.

“It is our goal to offer clear and detailed information to the public when we have it,” said Capt. Andrew Layton in an email to TV6.

