Students bring summer to Miners Park

Lakeview Elementary students had the opportunity for a hands on approach to learning, taking a marigold from seed to bloom.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Miners Park in Negaunee looks a little brighter thanks to the work of fourth graders from Lakeview Elementary School.

Lakeview Elementary fourth graders got a hands-on lesson in plant growth today as part of Marigold Mania which is a decade-old program.

Fourth Grader Bella Ciupak says she is happy to plant the flowers because the whole community gets to enjoy them.

“It makes me feel wonderful because I think I am also making people happy too by seeing the beauty,” Ciupak said.

Around 300 flowers were planted around the park. students grew them in their classroom, from seed to flower.

Long-term substitute teacher Jill Vermeulen says the kids couldn’t wait for the day to plant them.

“My favorite part of this experience has been seeing the excited within and among the students over the past handful of weeks,” Vermeulen said. “Ever since we planted those seeds, they have been so excited to come here during their final week of fourth grade to plant these beautiful plants and to have fun and play in the park.”

Negaunee Beautification Committee Organizer Anna Mattson also gave a history lesson about the park and explained a monument for the first discovery of iron ore in the region. Mattson hopes the kids take away a sense of pride.

“I like to see kids get a feeling of ownership in something, when they come here in the summer with their other friends and relatives they check on their flowers, they call them their flowers and that’s because they started them,” Mattson said.

Ciupak is excited for the community to see all of their hard work.

“I’m extremely excited because a lot of people will come to Miners park and they will be able to see the marigolds,” Ciupak said.

