Spice Merchants of Marquette shares popular spices, tea flavors to try this summer
The downtown spice shop has 400+ flavors of tea and spices combined
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A downtown Marquette spice shop wants to prep you for your next summer cookout.
Michael Carl, the owner of Spice Merchants of Marquette, shares three popular flavors he thinks you should try this season.
...and a cookout would be incomplete without cold drinks. Carl shares which tea flavors are trending, plus the best methods for brewing iced tea.
Spice Merchants is located at 106 W Washington St.
It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 to 4:00 p.m.
