Advertisement

Spice Merchants of Marquette shares popular spices, tea flavors to try this summer

The downtown spice shop has 400+ flavors of tea and spices combined
Inside Spice Merchants of Marquette.
Inside Spice Merchants of Marquette.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A downtown Marquette spice shop wants to prep you for your next summer cookout.

Michael Carl, the owner of Spice Merchants of Marquette, shares three popular flavors he thinks you should try this season.

Spice Merchants of Marquette share three popular spices/herb mixes for you to try during your next cookout.

...and a cookout would be incomplete without cold drinks. Carl shares which tea flavors are trending, plus the best methods for brewing iced tea.

Spice Merchants of Marquette shares the popular teas you'll want to taste this summer.

Spice Merchants is located at 106 W Washington St.

It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating incident
City of Houghton police prepares safety plan for disembarking passengers of incoming cruise...
Houghton Police Department prepares for cruise ship’s arrival
An A-10 Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona lands on a public highway in...
Summer military training near Munising involves aircraft landing on M-28
Viking Cruise's Octantis
It’s official: Viking Cruises’ arrival in Duluth marks new era of cruising in the Great Lakes
Towners
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe closes

Latest News

The Episcopal Diocese is partnering with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the...
Soul Shop offers faith-based suicide prevention training in Marquette
A Marquette County Road Commission truck driving through Ishpeming Township.
Part of County Road 545 South in Forsyth Twp. to be closed Wednesday, Thursday
GINCC logo
GINCC prepares for Town-wide Rummage Sale, Children’s Carnival
Gas prices in decline
AAA: Michigan gas prices rise over Memorial Day weekend